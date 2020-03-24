Malta Freeport Terminals is developing and introducing a digital-based alternative to the use of the paper documents required to release outgoing import full containers in view of the COVID-19 threat.

The new process enables local shipping agents to operate remotely in a secure and stable environment. This procedure, one of various initiatives taken by the Freeport to digitise its operational processes, enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the facility’s activities.

Freeport workers paying tribute to health workers.

To take advantage of the paperless process, agents need to obtain a ‘release and authorisation code’ for import full containers, which will enable a consignee to pay MFT charges via the online payment BOV 24*7 or at the MFT cash office.

The freeport has also instituted a range of measures for the safety of its staff.