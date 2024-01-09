Malta Freeport said on Tuesday it is in contact with clients after several global shipping companies decided to divert their vessels away from the Red Sea, thus also bypassing the Mediterranean and failing to call at Malta.

The decision was motivated by several attacks on shipping by Huthi rebels, off the coast of Yemen. The Huthis say they are targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels to push for a stop to the offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas militants. However several of the targeted ships have had no link with Israel.

Malta Freeport relies mostly on container ships which sail to Malta direct from the Far East via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal and unload their cargoes here for onward shipment on smaller vessels to several European harbours.

“This is an extraordinary situation," Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said in a statement.

"Some services are managing to transit through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, and these are calling at the Freeport, but certain others are having to take an alternative route round the Cape of Good Hope and bypassing the Mediterranean altogether.

“Flexibility is key in this evolving scenario, and we are in constant contact with our customers.

“Serving our clients remains our top priority, and we are doing our best to adapt to their needs.”

Malta Freeport offers services to 115 ports worldwide – more than 50 of which are in the Mediterranean – on 15 mainline services and several feeder routes operated by major shipping lines.

The current situation has complicated a difficult start of the year for Malta Freeport, which also saw the coming into force of new a EU-wide Emission Trading Scheme requiring all vessels above a certain cargo capacity to buy emissions ‘allowances’ to offset 40% of their carbon emissions when calling in at European ports.

The EU Commission describes the tax as a “cornerstone” in its policy to combat climate change. But industry stakeholders say the scheme is expected to add millions in annual costs for long-haul carriers.

Montebello had warned that the rules would lead to higher import and export costs, something confirmed by logistics firm Express Trailers, which raised its prices this year.