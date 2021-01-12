Malta Freeport will commission two quay cranes worth €20million as part of its investment to maintain growth this year, Economic Services Minister Silvio Schembri was told during a visit on Tuesday.

Total investment by the company this year would be a record €37 million, with €12 million going for an onshore power facility that will enable vessels to switch off their engines while berthed, thus considerably reducing harmful emissions.

Schembri praised the role which the freeport plays in the economy and said it did well compared to competing ports last year despite the worldwide economic problems caused by COVID-19.

The freeport handled 2.4 million containers last year, with 131,000 containers related to local imports or exports.

Schembri also noted that works will start shortly on the building a multi-storey car park which will be available for its employees, neighbouring residents and visitors.