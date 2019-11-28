The biggest container ship ever to enter Malta Freeport arrived in Malta on Thursday morning.

The CMA CGM Jean Mermoz is one of the biggest ships afloat, capable of carrying 20,954 TEU containers.

The ship was built in 2018 and is 400 metres long with a beam of 59 metres. It is registered in Malta and has been deployed on the Northern Europe to Asia route.

Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said: “We are honoured to welcome this vessel at our facilities. This is an important milestone for the Freeport as it shows we’re in an unrivalled position to operate vessels of this magnitude and larger as a result of the €300 million investment in the facilities since privatisation in 2004.

“With bigger vessels unloading and loading more containers on each call, investment is crucial to remain competitive. The Freeport can today handle the world’s largest container vessels simultaneously on both terminals and turn them around with maximum efficiency.”