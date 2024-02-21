Martin Odegaard has urged Arsenal to use the momentum from their recent goal spree to fuel the club’s historic bid for Champions League and Premier League glory.

The Gunners head to Porto on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in buoyant mood after demolishing Burnley 5-0 last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side have started a calendar year with five successive league wins for the first time in their history, scoring 21 goals in those games.

Arsenal are just two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and can turn their attention to Porto safe in the knowledge they are firmly in the hunt for a first title since 2004.

As well as reigning supreme in England for the first time in 20 years, the north Londoners are convinced they can also conquer Europe.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League — losing their only final appearance against Barcelona in 2006.

