Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup on Tuesday after Lucas Hoeler scored an injury-time penalty to earn Freiburg a 2-1 win and a place in the semi-finals.

Nicolas Hoefler cancelled out Dayot Upamecano’s opening goal for Bayern before Hoeler converted from the spot late on after Jamal Musiala handled in the box.

Freiburg lost last year’s final on penalties to RB Leipzig but Hoeler was nerveless, converting the penalty to send his side through to the semis for the second year in a row.

Bayern failed to reach the last four for the third consecutive year. Freiburg are hoping to lift the German Cup for the first time.

