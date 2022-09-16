The beautiful gardens of the French ambassador’s residence in Żebbuġ will be open to the public on Saturday on the occasion of European Heritage Day.

In a statement, the French embassy said guided tours will be offered, focusing on the history of the old Palazzo and plants found in the garden.

The Palazzo was built in 1716 and was owned by several aristocratic families until it was transferred to the French government in 1997.

The garden showcases the old typical Maltese irrigation system and traditional trees and plants grown in Malta such as orange and lemon trees.

The day will start with the French and Maltese national anthems played by the Baden Powell Scouts.

Thee olive trees donated by the Żebbuġ council will also be planted in the afternoon. The olive trees will represent peace, friendship and tradition.