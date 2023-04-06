Like past Olympic host nations France plans to deploy soldiers for securing the 2024 summer games in Paris, but army and government sources have told AFP that they fear the forces being overloaded.

“It’s completely logical for the armed forces to contribute” to Olympic security, Chief of Defence Staff Thierry Burkhard told defence committee MPs Thursday.

He trailed a deployment of up to 10,000 soldiers – matching the “Operation Sentinelle” forces created to patrol following 2015’s terrorist attacks in Paris.

“Given that it’s an exceptional event, there can be an exceptional contribution. The real question for me is planning ahead... given that some things are likely to happen more or less at the last minute,” Burkhard added.

