Alexia Barrier’s MOD70 Limosa (FRA) crossed the finish line of the 2023 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 13:10:42 on Monday to take Multihull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 2 days 2 hours 10 minutes 42 seconds.

The French boat is skippered by Alexia Barrier and Dee Caffari is the co-skipper. The other members of the crew are Elodie-Jane Mettraux, Marie Riou, Sara Heistreiter, Jonny Malbon, Jeff Mearing, Tom Dawson, Robin Christol.

Sailing the 606nm course alone, since leaving Grand Harbour on Saturday, Limosa was on a race against the clock experiencing predominantly upwind conditions.

This is the second multihull line honours in a row for both Barrier, as skipper, and the boat that had managed such feat in 2022 under the name of Mana.

