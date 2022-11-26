The 55th meeting of the season which was held on Friday evening heralded the start of the Prix De Vincennes Championship for French trotters from class Premier.

Four heats were organised from this championship and these were held on a long distance of 2,640m.

Friday’s card consisted of ten races all for trotters. From the four class Premier heats, 24 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

In the first class Premier heat, Ellington Dream (Charles Camilleri) secured its fourth win in Malta easily by ten lengths.

The winner of the second heat, Aster Des Caillons (Charles Degiorgio) also increased its speed in the final straight.

