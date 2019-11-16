The 54th meeting of the season, held on Saturday afternoon, consisted of eight race all for trotters. Six of these races were heats from the Prix De La Cote d’Azur championship for French trotters registered in class Silver. These were held on a long distance of 2,640m.

From the class Silver heats 24 horses qualified for the semifinal stage. The winners of the class Silver heats were Baud Breton (Carmelo Agius) which increased its speed in the final straight; Blason Du Vif (Rodney Gatt) and Uncle Oaks (Kurt Saliba) which led all the way; Arche De Malberaux (Jeffrey Said) which sealed its second win in Malta; Croque Tout (Charles Camilleri) which upped its pace in the last 500m and Basmati Volsin (Clifferty Calleja) which registered its first win in Malta.

FRIDAY'S WINNERS

Race 1. Prix De Val De Loire heat. Class Copper. Dist – 2640m: Drakkar Cleville (Kurt Saliba) – 1.18.3”

Race 2. Prix De Val De Loire heat. Class Copper. Dist – 2640m: Demeter Tege (Clint Vassallo) – 1.18.3”

Race 3. Prix De Val De Loire heat. Class Copper. Dist – 2640m: Easy Sam (Charles Camilleri) – 1.18.1”

Race 4. Prix De Val De Loire heat. Class Copper. Dist – 2640m: Extreme Du Parc (Charles Camilleri) – 1.18.6”

Race 5. Prix De Normandie heat. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m: Best Of Sly (Charles Camilleri) – 1.15.7”

Race 6. Prix De Normandie heat. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m:Action Man (Shawn Portelli) – 1.15.6”

Race 7. Prix De Normandie heat. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m: Un Reve d’Or (Carl Caruana) – 1.16.7”

Race 8. Prix De Normandie heat. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m: Vent Du Der (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15.6”

Race 9. Prix De Normandie heat. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m: Un Beau Luxor (Paul Galea) – 1.16.8”

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Race 1. Prix De Bretagne heat. Class Bronze. Dist – 2640m: Concerto Cehere (Charles Camilleri) – 1.17.4”

Race 2. Prix De Bretagne heat. Class Bronze. Dist – 2640m: Djerry D’Aut (Clayton Seychell) – 1.18.6”

Race 3. Prix De La Cote d’Azur heat. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m: Baud Breton (Carmelo Agius) – 1.17.1”

Race 4. Prix De La Cote d’Azur heat. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m: Blason Du Vif (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.2”

Race 5. Prix De La Cote d’Azur heat. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m: Arche De Malberaux (Jeffrey Said) – 1.18.2”

Race 6. Prix De La Cote d’Azur heat. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m: Croque Tout (Charles Camilleri) – 1.17.6”

Race 7. Prix De La Cote d’Azur heat. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m: Basmati Volsin (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.18.3”

Race 8. Prix De La Cote d’Azur heat. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m: Uncle Oaks (Kurt Saliba) – 1.17”