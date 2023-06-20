Officials in the northern French city of Lille apologised on Tuesday to a woman who was told to stop breastfeeding her baby during a visit to the local zoo.

There are no laws against breastfeeding in public in France, where health advocates have been urging the government to encourage the practice and combat actions that stigmatise it.

"Staff at the Lille Zoo asked me to stop breastfeeding my six-month-old baby 'outdoors'," the woman identified as Margaux posted Monday on Instagram.

"We've lived in England for almost 10 years, and there, I see, admire, support and am inspired by all these women who breastfeed EVERYWHERE, ALL THE TIME," she wrote.

"Come on Lille, wake up. For all of us, for all of you!"

The outrage over the zoo's request comes two years after Disneyland Paris apologised for three guards who told an Australian tourist to cover up or move as she was feeding her two-month-old near a ride.

In its response, Lille city hall said "breastfeeding is obviously allowed in public, as in all municipal sites".

"Agents are regularly reminded about this and in no case obstruct this right," it said. "The city renews its apologies to this mum for the inconvenience."