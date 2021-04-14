Former Tour de France runner-up Romain Bardet will race the Giro d’Italia for the first time in May, his team DSM confirmed on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Frenchman will line up alongside new teammate in Australian Jai Hindley, who came a narrow second on the 2020 Giro.

Bardet came second on the Tour in 2016 and was third a year later and has raced the last nine ‘Grand Boucles’.

