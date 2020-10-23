Just two months after Paris Saint-Germain’s run to the final of the Champions League in Lisbon, and Lyon’s appearance in the semi-finals, a miserable midweek for Ligue 1 clubs in Europe’s elite competition offered no relief at a time when French football is in crisis off the field.

PSG lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United after Marcus Rashford popped up with a late winner for the visitors, and Marseille conceded even later to lose 1-0 at Olympiakos.

It was left to Rennes to salvage some pride, but a 1-1 draw with Russian novices Krasnodar still leaves them up against it.

On the pitch, Ligue 1 remains the poor relation among Europe’s “Big Five” leagues, and the outlook is not being helped by the economic crisis and a worrying dispute with the game’s chief domestic TV rights holder.

