Spazju Kreattiv is showing a live broadcast of Manon, the opéra comique in five acts by Jules Massenet, which is being staged by New York’s Met Opera.

Manon’s story − from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner− is one of the great tragic tales in literature and music.

In Laurent Pelly’s revealing production, Lisette Oropesa stars as the title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life, while Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing.

Maurizio Benini conducts Massenet’s sensual score.

The screening of the opera (255 minutes long) is taking place today at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema at 6.55pm.

For tickets, log on to www.kreattiva.org or call 2122 3200.