The last 64 of the French Cup, the round in which Ligue 1 clubs enter the competition, has been postponed following the suspension of amateur leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ties scheduled for January 2-3 in the new year as well as next month’s preceding eighth round will be rearranged after earlier stages of the tournament were affected by a new partial lockdown nationwide.

The French football federation (FFF) said it was working with regional leagues to try and reschedule the sixth and seventh rounds for January.

