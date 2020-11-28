The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the French Embassy.

The MOU, which was signed on November 23, will allow both entities to exchange specialists and offer training programmes in the fields of foreign policy and diplomacy

It was signed by MEDAC director Stephen Calleya and French ambassador Brigitte Curmi, with pro-rector Tanya Sammut-Bonnici representing the University of Malta during the signing.

MEDAC is a postgraduate school at the University of Malta which trains diplomats and students from across the Mediterranean. It can count more than 800 alumni, who over the years have represented their countries at the highest levels.



Ambassador Curmi said that she believed MEDAC’s contribution was an extremely relevant one and wanted to see cooperation with it strengthened.

MEDAC director Calleya expressed his gratitude to the French Embassy for its support in furthering the academy’s work.