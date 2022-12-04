French ex Formula One driver Patrick Tambay, who won two Grand Prix for Ferrari in the 1980s, has died after a long illness at the age of 73, his family announced on Sunday.

Tambay, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, had stints with the Theodore, McLaren and Renault teams.

But it was during his time with Ferrari that he notched up his two career wins.

The first came at Hockenheim in 1982, followed up by a win on the iconic Italian constructor’s home turf at Imola the following season.

Tragedy was behind his arrival at Ferrari.

He replaced Gilles Villeneuve after his friend’s fatal accident in the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix — followed by a career-ending accident a few weeks later for Ferrari’s other driver and at the time championship leader Didier Pironi in the practice session for the German Grand Prix.

