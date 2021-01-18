Spazju Kreattiv, in association with the Alliance Française de Malte Méditerranée, and the French Embassy in Malta, is showing the 1965 film Compartiment tueurs (The Sleeping Car Murders) as part of French Film Days on Wednesday.

The film, based on the novel of Sébastien Japrisot, follows six people as they travel in a railroad sleeping car, from Marseille to Paris. Upon their arrival, a woman is found dead in one of the berths.

The police investigate the other five passengers, suspecting that one of them committed the homicide, but the suspects are killed one by one. The last two must solve the case themselves before they become the next victims.

The film is showing at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on Wednesday at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.