A French fireman has died while attempting to douse several cars set ablaze north of Paris during rioting over the killing of a teenager by a police officer, the interior minister said Monday.

The 24-year-old fireman died fighting the fire in an underground car park in the suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis north of the capital, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The ministry said police arrested 157 people nationwide in the overnight rioting, a fraction of the numbers taken in on previous days in a generally quieter night.