French football chief Noel Le Graet could face criminal proceedings after a claim of a “sexist outrage” was made against him, Le Monde reported on Saturday.

The report was submitted to the Paris public prosecutor following testimony from Sonia Souid, an agent for several French internationals, during an audit of the French Football Federation (FFF).

Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said she had been informed by the head of the auditing body that a report had been made in accordance with the criminal code.

Le Graet, 81, was forced to step down last week until the completion of the audit.

In a statement to AFP on Saturday, he said he was stunned by leaks to the media.

“I have just read with astonishment an article in Le Monde reporting leaks in the provisional audit report being prepared,” he said in a statement.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt