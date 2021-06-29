French football federation president Noel Le Graet said Tuesday he “doesn’t think” that France’s early exit from Euro 2020 will affect Didier Deschamps’ future, but that he would talk with the coach.

Le Graet was asked at the general assembly of the French Olympic committee if France’s shock last-16 loss on penalties to Switzerland would put Deschamps’ job under threat.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “We mustn’t muddle things. We’ll need to talk.”

Deschamps’ contract runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France will defend their title.

“I have a lot of affection for him,” Le Graet added. “I know the difficulties of football. It comes down to so few things.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta