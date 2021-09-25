After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games.

The latest came on Wednesday when supporters invaded the pitch and flares were thrown at the game between Angers and Marseille, while stones were thrown at a bus taking Bordeaux fans to their match in Montpellier, with 16 suffering minor injuries.

These incidents come after last weekend’s northern derby between Lens and Lille was overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta