Football matches in France will be called off definitively if a player or official is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, the government said Thursday.

It was one of a series of measures announced after meetings between Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and French football chiefs in the wake of a spate of incidents in the French league this season.

The government decided action needed to be taken after a match between Lyon and Marseille on November 21 was brought to a halt when Marseille skipper Dimitri Payet was felled by a plastic bottle.

