Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid, just days after his France team-mate Adrien Rabiot contracted the virus, his club said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played alongside Rabiot in France’s Nations League semi-final against Belgium last Thursday, scoring a 90th-minute winner.

Rabiot was ruled out of the final after testing positive for Covid, but Hernandez played the full 90 minutes in the world champions’ 2-1 triumph over Spain.

