A magistrate in Paris has issued an international arrest warrant for former Asian football chief Mohamed Bin Hammam on suspicion of corruption in connection with the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

According to a report in French sports daily L’Equipe, the arrest warrant was issued on June 22 after the Qatari failed to respond to several summonses to appear before the financial investigating magistrate.

Bin Hammam, former president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), is “accused of private corruption in connection with the awarding of the football World Cup to Qatar”, said the source.

The businessman was banned for life from football following accusations of corruption and conflicts of interest.

