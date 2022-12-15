The French league (LNR) on Thursday called on the French Rugby Federation (FFR) to hold elections, after president Bernard Laporte was found guilty of corruption.

Laporte, 58, was convicted by a French court of showing favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsorship contract for the national side to Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

He was also banned from holding any rugby post for two years, but this is suspended pending an appeal which Laporte’s lawyer said was imminent.

