The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon, cancelled after the visiting team’s bus was attacked, has been rescheduled for December 6 at a venue to be decided, the French League (LFP) announced on Thursday.

Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered cuts to his face when the bus was pelted with stones near Marseille’s Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Grosso’s face was left bloodied and his assistant Raffaele Longo was also injured after the incidents which led to the game being called off.

The LFP said Wednesday, December 6 was “the first available date” for the two teams.

It said it would “determine the venue for this match at a later date, pending further information from the public authorities enabling it to be held under optimum safety and security conditions for all its players and the public,” the LFP said in a statement.

