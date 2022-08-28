An exhibition of 10 sketches and 25 oil paintings titled The Gold of Malta by French-Maltese artist Martine Rigaud-Busuttil is on until September 7 at the Malta Society of Arts’ seat at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta.

The works were produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the artist spent time with lace-makers who were working at Palazzo de La Salle, sketching, drawing and getting to know them and their art.

The sketches and paintings depict masked and non-masked faces, working hands, concentrated looks, finished and unfinished bits of lace, wooden bobbins (known as ċombini), colourful needles on cushions and other tools.

For the oil paintings that I created in my studio, I started drawing with light strokes, using burnt amber diluted with turpentine

It’s a fascinating collection which immortalises moments of contentedness and satisfaction brought by the little material things in life, in a period when the pandemic made all else fraught with unknowns.

Rigaud-Busuttil describes how she went from the observation phase to painting in oils – she first observed the lace-makers at work to figure out the best and most interesting points of view, and then studied the proportions to be able to build the shapes in a coherent form.

“In my process, I often correct with a cloth and my fingers, as I find that hands and fingers are our best tools. After a few days, when the layer of paint dries, I start refining the existing shades and colours,” she explains.