Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters "rammed a car" into his home before "setting a fire" while his family slept.

"Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace," wrote the mayor of the town of L'Hay-les-Roses.

The incident took place on the fifth night of chaos across France, where rioters have set cars on fire, attacked infrastructure, and clashed with security forces after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy trying to flee a traffic stop.

"My wife and one of my children were injured," said Jeanbrun.

"It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice."

Arrests in overnight French riots rise to 719: ministry

Meanwhile, the interior ministry said arrests during a fifth night of rioting have risen to 719.

Hours earlier the ministry had given a provisional figure of 486 arrests, saying violence seemed to be lessening compared to the previous night when around 1,300 people were taken into custody.