MTV International announced that three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and humanitarian French Montana will perform at the Isle of MTV Malta 2022 on July 19.

He will join previously announced headliner Marshmello for Europe’s biggest free summer festival, in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, which returns to the iconic Il-Fosos Square following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We’re throwing a big party at Isle of MTV in Malta and everyone’s invited!” said French Montana.

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash Unforgettable [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned a Diamond certification in Canada.

Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, Jungle Rules, went platinum in Canada and dominated the charts and his 2019 album Montana is certified gold. He closed 2020 with the release of the long-anticipated CB5 (Coke Boys 5) mixtape, continuing a legacy he started over a decade ago. Now, he takes it to the next level with his latest effort They Got Amnesia.

French has also left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a US Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.

The Isle of MTV Malta festival will broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries across TV, digital and social, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19-24. For more information, tickets and line-up go to www.isleofmtv.com.