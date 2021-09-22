MotoGP rider Johann Zarco underwent a successful ‘arm pump’ operation and is expected to be fit for the Grand Prix of the Americas next week, his Ducati-Pramac team said Wednesday.

The Frenchman is the latest in a series of riders to undergo the surgery following problems with his right forearm. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo had a similar procedure performed in May.

Zarco came second in four of the first seven races this season, but has not registered a podium finish in the seven grands prix since.

