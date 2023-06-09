Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic meet in a blockbuster French Open semi-final at Roland Garros on Friday in a clash which could define the balance of power in men's tennis in the seasons ahead.

AFP Sport looks at what's on the line:

Streaks at risk

The last three Grand Slam tournaments have been won by Djokovic or Alcaraz. Djokovic won Wimbledon last July and the Australian Open in January and he comes in with a 19-match Grand Slam tournament winning streak since his last loss to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals in Paris last year.

Alcaraz captured the US Open title last September, when Djokovic was absent due to hs refusal to be vaccinated, but then withdrew from the Australian Open. He comes into Friday's match on a 12-match streak at the Slams.

