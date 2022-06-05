Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.

The world number one cruised past teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday’s final at Roland Garros to win her sixth successive tournament this year, including four WTA 1,000 titles and one major.

The Pole won the Indian Wells-Miami double to show her hard-court prowess, having also lifted the title in Doha, and has now dominated on clay by emerging victorious in Stuttgart, Rome and Paris.

But to extend her unbeaten run, she may have to improve her career grass-court record of four wins and four losses in main-draw matches.

“My coach (Tomasz Wiktorowski) believes I can win more matches on grass,” said Swiatek, who has reached the second week at seven consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

