French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced on Wednesday its second acquisition of a US firm in as many months, buying transplant drug company Kadmon for $1.9 billion (€1.6bn).

RELATED STORIES France’s under-fire Sanofi reports profit, dividend boost

France’s Sanofi to invest €400 million in Asia vaccine plant

Sanofi has been on a buying spree in recent years and last month finalised its acquisition of US firm Translate Bio, which is working on an mRNA Covid vaccine, for $3.2 billion.

Kadmon makes Rezurock, a treatment for patients as young as 12 who suffer from chronic graft-versus-host disease, a complication that can occur after a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

“The acquisition supports Sanofi’s strategy to continue to grow its General Medicines core assets and will immediately add Rezurock (belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio,” the French firm said in a statement.

Rezurock is a “real gem” that adds to Sanofi’s transplant medicine portfolio, said executive vice president for general medicines, Olivier Charmeil.

Kadmon is also testing the drug to treat diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, a rare disease that affects the skin and internal organs.

Kadmon is also testing the drug to treat diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, a rare disease that affects the skin and internal organs

Kadmon shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash in the deal, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. Shares in Kadmon had closed at $5.23 in Tuesday trading.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.