France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex will have a Covid-19 test after spending part of the weekend alongside the boss of the Tour de France cycling race who has tested positive for the virus, his office said Tuesday.

Castex was in the car of Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme as they followed the eighth stage of the race on Saturday.

Prudhomme, who is asymptomatic, must now leave the race for a week to go into quarantine.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta