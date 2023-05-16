French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama will discover where he is likely to launch his NBA career on Tuesday when the league holds its lottery to determine which team will get first choice in next month’s draft.

Barring a monumental surprise, the gifted 19-year-old from the outskirts of Paris is widely expected to be chosen with the No.1 pick when the latest crop of basketball talent entering the league goes up for grabs in New York on June 22.

However, the suspense surrounding the Frenchman’s career path will be removed on Tuesday when the NBA holds its lottery to decide which team what is effectively the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Under the NBA’s lottery format, the 14 teams that failed to reach the playoffs are all in the running to land the top pick.

Up until four years ago, the team with the worst regular-season record had the strongest probability of being granted the top pick.

