The French government said Friday it would ban the sale of above-ground swimming pools in a southern region because of persistent drought.

Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said the Pyrenees-Orientales could not afford to allow people to fill their pools while the region was suffering from a water shortage.

The rule is part of new crisis measures coming into force on May 10, he said.

Much of southern France is in the grip of a drought, more severe than any other since 1959, according to regional prefect Rodrigue Furcy.

If people were allowed to purchase pools "they may be tempted to fill them even when it's not allowed", Bechu told the RTL broadcaster.

"On the basis of what's happening with nature, and the situation that we're in, people are going to have to get used to the idea that global warming is happening right now," Bechu said.

The measures to save water already in force include a ban on people watering their lawns and flowers or washing their car.