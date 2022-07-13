The findings of a French Senate enquiry into the crowd chaos at this year’s Champions League final in Paris are set to be published on Wednesday, threatening further embarrassment for the police and under-fire Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

A fact-finding mission led by two senators has been hearing from witnesses since the Liverpool-Real Madrid game on May 28 which was marred by a delayed kick-off, crushes, teargas and street crime.

The investigation has already concluded the problems were mostly caused by a lack of preparation by French authorities, who offered to host the biggest game in the European football after it was stripped from Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final report is almost certain to contradict repeated statements from Darmanin that Liverpool fans were mostly to blame, with the minister claiming that up to 40,000 of them travelled to the stadium either with fake tickets or without them.

“Our work has already made clear a number of dysfunctions,” senator Francois-Noel Buffet, a co-chair of the investigation, said on June 21 during one of the final hearings.

Click here for full story