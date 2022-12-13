A French court on Tuesday sentenced French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte to a two-year suspended term for corruption, less than a year before France hosts the World Cup.

Laporte was convicted after the court ruled he showed favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsor contract for the national side to a close friend, Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

Laporte’s lawyer said he would appeal. He was also banned from holding any rugby post for two years but this is suspended pending the appeal.

He is also vice-chairman of the sport’s global governing body World Rugby.

The court deemed Laporte ensured a series of marketing decisions favourable to Altrad – who was given an 18-month suspended sentence – and he benefited from a 180,000 euro ($191,000) image licensing contract that was never actually carried out.

Click here for full story