French long-distance runner Jimmy Gressier is under investigation for sexual harassment over an October complaint, a source familiar with the case said Tuesday.

The existence of the probe into a complaint from the director of France's National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP) on behalf of an athlete was already public, but the identity of the suspect had been unknown.

Tuesday's source, who asked not to be named, confirmed a report from sports daily L'Equipe that the probe targeted Gressier.

The 26-year-old holds the European record for running the 5 km (3.1 miles) distance on the road and was European U23 champion twice.

