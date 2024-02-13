The 2024 LifeStar Malta Marathon has attracted 3,200 participants, organisers announced on Tuesday.

This year’s edition of the LifeStar Malta Marathon has attracted around 2,200 foreigners, representing 83 countries. The biggest contingent is coming from Great Britain with 414 runners, followed by Italy with 233 and Poland with 166.

Among the foreign runners who will be taking part in the race is 38-year-old French-Moroccan Alaa Hrioued, winner of three marathons in France, namely in Albi 2018, Rennes 2021 and Deuville 2022.

Another notable runner to take part in the race is Moroccan Lhoussaine Oukhrid, who boasts a personal best of 2:12:04, which was clocked in the 2015 Florence Marathon.

Among the women’s field will be Sweden’s Frida Sodemark, European team champion in the 100km race in 2015 and a member of the Swedish national team for ultra-distance races.

