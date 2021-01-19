The Netflix-produced series Lupin will have been watched in 70 million households within its first month, setting a record for a French TV show, the streaming platform forecast on Tuesday.

On the basis of current trends the series − starring Omar Sy of Untouchable fame − will have breezed past Netflix’s biggest recent blockbuster The Queen’s Gambit which has 62 million views and other English-language hits including Bridgerton.

The Netflix projection covers the 28 days to February 5, the company said.

“70 million, that’s crazy”, Omar Sy tweeted. “So proud that Lupin is the first French series to have such an international success.”

Only half of the first season's 10 episodes have so far been available on Netflix.

They are top of the viewing charts in around 10 countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina and Spain.

The 1905 book on which the series is loosely based, Arsene Lupin − Gentleman Burglar by French novelist Maurice Leblanc − has shot to the top of book sales on Amazon.fr since the release of the TV show.

In the series, based in modern-day Paris, Sy plays Assane Diop who uses the gentleman thief and master of disguise as his inspiration in his quest to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

The series, produced by Gaumont, was mostly written by Briton George Kay, whose past work includes Killing Eve, Criminal and The Hour.

It has a 7.4 out of 10 rating, according to a review compilation by the Internet Movie Database.