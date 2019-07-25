A football match between France and Albania was delayed by more than 10 minutes on Saturday when the hosts mistakenly played the wrong country’s national anthem for their visitors.



Albanian footballers looked around in confusion as an anthem played at the Stade de France in Paris. It turned out to be that of Andorra.



Travelling fans booed and whistled as the wrong anthem played through. Members of Albania’s coaching staff then spoke to the referee to point out the error.

To add insult to injury, the stadium announcer went on to apologise “to Armenia”.

Players waited while organisers obtained a recording of the correct anthem, which was played around 10 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time.

France went on to win the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier 4-1.

France coach Didier Deschamps later apologised to Albania for the confusion.