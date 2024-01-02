France rugby union captain and scrum half Antoine Dupont is expected at his first  preparatory day for the Paris Olympics rugby sevens event, the French Rugby Federation have announced.

Dupont will join 16 other seven-a-side players on Wednesday at the national Marcoussis centre ahead of his two world circuit sevens events in Vancouver in February and in Los Angeles in March with the Olympics starting July 26.

His club Toulouse, the French Rugby Federation and Dupont announced the news he would be taking part in mid-November.

French rugby’s poster boy, Dupont was named World Rugby player of the year in 2021 and won the Six Nations Grand Slam during his 52 Test appearances.

