St Jeanne Antide College’s Immaculate Conception Girls Secondary School, Tarxien, last January embarked on an Erasmusplus job shadowing exchange networking project with Lycée E.J. Marey de Beaune in Burgundy, France.

The aim of the project is for the Maltese and French teachers to reciprocate visits to share their teaching and pedagogical experiences. The French school is also interested in sending its students to Malta for vocational training periods.

During their visits the French teachers are dividing their time between attending some lessons and spending time exchanging ideas with local teachers and the school management team on the working of both school systems, and the workings and the organisational layout of the schools. They will also tap into their pedagogical experiences to share and compare practices with local teachers.

The first visits to Malta were held in March by Stephane Ferrer, head of international mobilities, followed by Florence Geulaud, a vocational school subject teacher of commerce, followed by Jerôme Gautheron, a physical education sports teacher. Besides attending some French and PE lessons Gautheron also took part in the annual netball game held for Year 11 students as part of their school-leaving celebrations.