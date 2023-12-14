Former Grand Slam winner Yannick Noah described his appointment Thursday as captain of France’s men’s wheelchair tennis team at the 2024 Paris Paralympics as “a fantastic adventure”.

The 63-year-old, who won the 1983 French Open before helping his country to Fed Cup and Davis Cup successes as skipper, was handed the role for his home Games by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Thursday.

“It’s a fantastic adventure,” said Noah in an FFT press release.

“I’m super excited. We’re currently in a phase where we’re getting to know each other.

