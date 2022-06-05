Vencedor and Catherine’s Chevy won two of Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack. These were races open for class Premier trotters and which formed part of the 30th meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters. Sunday’s card also included the first leg from the Mediterranean and Black Sea championship with Malta being represented by Paul Galea. This international race was won by the French representative Martin Cormy who was driving Coyote Du Relais.

Fourteen trotters lined up for the first class Premier race. Driven by Rodney Gatt, Vencedor was unchallenged during the distance and managed to gain its first win of the season after passing the finishing post by half length from Cristal Pierji (George Attard) and Cutty Sark (Eman Attard). Onceforall Face (Brian Hili) ended in fourth place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.16.1” per kilometer.

