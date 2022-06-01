French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba is to leave Manchester United at the end of June, the club said Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a largely disappointing second spell.

The 29-year-old’s departure at the end of his contract will see United recoup none of the then record £89 million ($112 million) he cost them when they bought him from Juventus in 2016.

He flourished initially under Jose Mourinho and was part of the sides that won the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.