Despite being investigated over claims he raped children, award-winning French writer Gabriel Matzneff hopes to crowdfund a new book that responds to one of his accusers, his former editor confirmed to AFP.

The new book, titled Vanessavirus, is a response to Vanessa Springora, whose book Le Consentement (The Consent) detailed how she was groomed by Matzneff in the 1980s when she was 14 and he was in his 50s.

Her revelations, published in January 2020, triggered a major scandal in the French literary scene – not least since Matzneff had never hidden his preference for underage boys and girls, publishing a notorious defence of paedophilia in 1974, The Under-16s, that was reprinted as recently as 2005.

Now blacklisted, the 84-year-old is reportedly seeking to raise funds through a discreet sale of advance copies for what is described as his "swan song".

The book ‘Le Consentement’ (‘The Consent’) from French writer Vanessa Springora, who was abused by Matzneff in the 1980s. Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP

His former editor, Leo Scheer, told AFP on Tuesday that he had received an invitation, but would not be taking part.

"We have no more ties with Gabriel Matzneff. As with other editors, we have suspended the sale of his books," Scheer said, adding that he had thrown the invitation away.

French magazine L'Obs reprinted the invite, which said 10 luxury copies of Vanessavirus would be sold for 650 euros each, and 190 ordinary copies for 100 euros each.

Matzneff has previously defended his relationship with Springora as one of "beauty", but her book led to his own works being pulled from stores.

Reached by AFP on Tuesday, she said she had "no comment" on Matzneff's new book.

Two other women have since come forward to say they too were abused by him as teenagers, and he is due in court in September over charges of defending the practice of sex with children.